East and west coasts prepare for severe storms

BOSTON, (KRQE) – Both coasts are preparing for severe storms expected to hit Friday and continue into the weekend.

Rain, snow and powerful winds have prompted evacuations now in place.

On the east coast, a “nor’easter” is expected to bring heavy downpours, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding.

That storm is already starting to slam the east from the Carolinas to Maine with heavy rain and some heavy snow.

The risk is falling trees and power lines and flying debris.

In coastal Massachusetts, with already high tides, major flooding is a big concern.

Massachusetts officials are warning of a storm surge that could reach around three feet with waves up to 30 feet.

They are warning people to evacuate.

“The winds are going to hold those waters onshore and then the next tide will come in, and the next tide will come in, there’s not going to be a lot of drainage,” said Jim Boudreau , Scituate Town Administrator.

Meanwhile, another storm is expected to batter California.

30,000 people living near burn scars in Santa Barbara County are under a mandatory evacuation.

That is an area already left ravaged by deadly mudslides.

In the Sierra, five feet of snow is possible.

About 1,500 flights are canceled at major airports in the northeast and cancellations are mounting in the west.

As of Friday morning, no flights at the Albuquerque Sunport are affected.

