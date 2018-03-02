Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Wind and fire danger will be on the rise starting today. The windy weather will continue and even increase through the weekend.

A storm system will be moving into the Four Corners this weekend and ahead of the storm the winds will be intensifying out of the southwest. So with the dry conditions, warm temperatures and the wind picking up this will elevate the fire danger. This means you shouldn’t do any outdoor burning.

The storm system is largely going to pass our north. Unfortunately, this storm track means the shower chances will be limited to the high terrain in northern New Mexico and in southern Colorado Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Most of New Mexico will contend with high winds, fire danger and falling temperatures on Sunday as the storm pass north.