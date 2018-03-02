30th annual Fiery Foods Show to focus on barbecue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Annual Fiery Foods show is here and has a special focus this year on barbecue.

The 30th annual event kicked off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino and featured selections from 170 vendors.

Special guests include the chef known as “Doctor Barbecue,” as well as former “Barbecue America” host Rick Browne.

“We thought we had been underappreciating barbecue, and seeing as there’s several new barbecue restaurants in Albuquerque, it’s time to feature barbecue,” Dave DeWitt, founder of Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show.

The show runs all weekend.

