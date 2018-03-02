2nd case of Hantavirus reported in New Mexico leaves boy fighting for his life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s at least the second reported case of Hantavirus in New Mexico, and now this one has left a 9-year-old Farmington boy fighting for his life in a Colorado hospital.

For the last month, George Hernandez said his family has been left with a lot of questions

“They realized that he wasn’t doing good but they still didn’t know it was that serious,” Hernandez said.

In January, he said his son Fernando, 9, came down with what they thought was the flu.

“You usually take them in and you send them back out with the medicine and you’re fine, so this time I thought the same thing,” Hernandez said.

The Farmington family said they were in-and-out of the hospital for days until the 9-year-old got really sick. On his birthday, he was air-lifted to the Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.

“Four days ago they found the Hantavirus. He tested positive for that,” he said.

This appears to be the second case of the virus reported in the Farmington area in one month.

Last week, KRQE News 13 told you about Kiley Lane. The 27-year-old is still at the University of New Mexico Hospital fighting for her life after doctors say she tested positive for the virus in January.

Both families said they’re still trying to figure out how their loved ones contracted it.

The Department of Health said it’s aware of the two cases. However, it says it cannot confirm that it is 100-percent Hantavirus without further testing.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps