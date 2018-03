ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating after two bodies were found Friday in different parts of the city.

The first was found at a bus stop on Central and San Mateo. No word from APD about what happened.

Around 2:30, deputies were flagged down near Central and Atrisco Vista after a body was found in the road.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the death as suspicious.

