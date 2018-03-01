Video: Thieves target mailboxes at Albuquerque apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Apartment complexes around the metro are seeing a rash of mailbox thefts.

The latest victim is the Eagle Ranch Apartments near Coors and Paseo Del Norte.

Surveillance video shows two suspects being let into the mail room Monday night by a woman in pink pajamas. Then the pair goes to work prying open the panels of all the mailboxes with what appears to be a screwdriver and a crow bar.

The security company that patrols the complex says the crimes are costly.

“You’re looking at right now, probably all the mailboxes that have been broken into just that I’m aware of, probably a good $100,000 worth of damage,” said Jeff Lepori with Albuquerque Courtesy & Parking.

The security company says it’s working closely with the postal inspector to get the suspects identified.

