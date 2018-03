ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— In a first for the college, a woman will hold the position of president at the University of New Mexico.

Garnett Stokes has accepted a five-year contract that comes with a $400,000 salary.

This decision comes more than a year after the former president, Bob Frank stepped down.

Stokes comes from the University of Missouri where she was the provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs.

