Thieves break into home of Belen man, injure his dog

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves broke into his house, but that wasn’t the worst part of a New Mexico man’s day. It got worse when the thieves attacked his best friend.

A Valencia County man flew home after hearing his house had just been robbed, but he didn’t care about the material items they took.

Thieves stole most of his electronics, but what’s worse is they attacked Dundee.

“He fought these people off, or he tried anyway. He knew they didn’t belong,” A.J. Solis said.

Thursday afternoon, A.J. Solis got a call from a friend telling him thieves broke through his bedroom window and Dundee was nowhere to be found.

“It was really scary you know? It’s almost like loosing a kid. You can’t replace them,” Solis said.

He searched the sprawling fields surrounding his Belen west mesa home for hours, all the while calling for Dundee. Finally, his Australian Shepherd heard him.

“Once he realized it was me he come running across the field to me and he laid down at my feet,” Solis said.

Solis was overjoyed Dundee looked okay, but he quickly realized he wasn’t.

“He was really off. He was really scared,” Solis said. “They hit him on the side of the face and it’s pretty deep.”

Solis thinks the thieves attacked Dundee, then tried to take him, but he somehow got away. Luckily, after some rest and stitches, Dundee will be good as new.

For that, Solis is thankful, but he can’t imagine how bad a person has to be to do something like this.

“When you break into somebody’s house to steal the stuff they worked for, and then you turn around and go after what they love, it’s kinda like the lowest form of human existence isn’t it?” he said.

Solis says this is the first time anything this violent has happened to him or any of his neighbors.

Solis says the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. If you have any information, call police.

Connecting to %s