Teen accused of stealing Tijeras man’s car at gunpoint

Wesley Maulding
Wesley Maulding

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are trying to keep a teen who stole a man’s car at gunpoint behind bars.

Deputies say 19-year-old Wesley Maulding knocked on a man’s door in Tijeras on Tuesday.

They say Mauldin pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his car.

Deputies later tracked him through the car’s GPS. Investigators say the carjacking came at the end of a week-long crime spree where the teen admitted to stealing cars and guns in the ara.

A district court judge will decide whether to keep him locked up until trial.

