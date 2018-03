Related Coverage Police arrest final suspect in deadly beating case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Two of the men accused of killing an elderly man were in court today and one refused his plea deal.

In 2016, police say Emilio Mirabal, Nigel Johnson and Larry Vieux attacked 66-year-old Irvin Sanchez outside the 7-11 near San Mateo and Kathryn.

Witnesses saw the men rummage through Sanchez’ pockets then left him to die.

Today, Johnson and Vieux appeared in court.

Johnson refused his plea deal which would have given him a six-year sentence.

