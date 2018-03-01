Suspect in roommate murders appears in court on different case

Related Coverage APD: Bodies found in Stanley are missing roommates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since his arrest, we’re seeing the man now charged with the murder of two Albuquerque roommates.

He went before a Metro Court judge Thursday morning for another incident. It is that incident that got him arrested in the first place.

James Knight is accused of killing two roommates who went missing a month and a half ago.

Police say Knight severely beat Eugene Carrell Ray and Zakaria Fry and dumped their bodies off a rural road in Stanley.

He was arrested Tuesday for concealing his identity from Sandia Tribal Police.

A criminal complaint says officers saw him taking an item from behind a pickup truck at Sandia Resort and Casino.

A search of the name he gave officers, Charles Spiess, came up empty. Eventually, officers used his date of birth and found an arrest warrant for Knight.

Once in jail, APD charged him with the murders of Ray and Fry.

Knight’s Metro Court appearance Thursday was for the concealing identity charge and for a 2015 warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.

In court on Thursday, Knight stood by his attorney and didn’t say a word. The murder case was not discussed.

Police say Knight may have been staying at Ray’s home near Eubank and Constitution.

The public helped detectives identify Knight as the man seen on surveillance video using Ray’s credit card, buying things like black trash bags and duct tape.

The bodies were found wrapped in bags last week.

Knight is expected in district court for his first appearance on the murder charges Thursday afternoon.

A judge will then decide what bond if any to set for Knight for the murder charges.

______________

