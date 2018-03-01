Prison awaits former New Mexico state senator

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego has been ordered to turn himself over to state corrections officials no later than March 9 to enter prison.

A court order was filed on Wednesday that sets a deadline for Griego to begin serving 18 months with the state Department of Corrections.

Griego has been convicted by a jury of fraud, bribery and other charges stemming from allegations that he misused his position to profit from a real estate deal.

State District Court Judge Brett Loveless last month waived all but 18 months of a 12-year sentence. Upon release, Griego will serve five years of supervised probation. He has been fined $47,225.

A defense attorney has asked the judge to submit a recommendation that Griego not live among the general prison population.