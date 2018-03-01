Police investigate shooting at Tower Park in SW Albuquerque

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a shooting at Tower Park in southwest Albuquerque.

Police say they got a call just before 5 p.m. about a possible shooting at the park near Tower and Unser.

When they arrived, police found a male with a gunshot wound in the upper torso. He was taken to UNM Hospital where he later died.

Police have detained two people for questioning. Tower Park is closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

