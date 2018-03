ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who’s been missing for more than two months.

A Brittany alert was issued for Derrick Chavez who was last seen on Dec. 17 near New Mexico 528 and Montoya Road in Bernalillo.

He was wearing a black Nike jacket and tan pants carrying a red laptop case.

If you have any information, call Bernalillo Police at 505-891-7226.

