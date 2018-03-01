Paul Weir’s Lobos playing some of their best basketball at the right time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They have won four consecutive games.

Paul Weir’s University of New Mexico men’s basketball team has a pair of consecutive road wins with a score over the century mark in that stretch. The latest is a 108-87 win at Colorado State Wednesday night.

“Any time you win on the road in February it’s a big win regardless of the score and even the play sometimes,” said Weir. “I know Colorado State is going through some stuff right now. Just to have the composure and poise to go in there and get a good road win is big for us.”

It took time with nine newcomers and a new coach, but the Lobos appear to be in a good place. “Our season may have started a little bit differently, but I think when you are putting a lot of new pieces together with a brand new style of play there is going to be some ups and downs along the way,” said Weir. “I think we’ve found a little bit of a sweet spot here. It’s not always perfect, but it is for us, our team and our style of play. It’s allowed us to be effective.”

The Lobos have been getting solid contributions by a number of players on the team. Seven Lobos scored in double figures Wednesday night led by Joe Furstinger’s 22 points and 7 rebounds. “He was great,” said Weir. “That was as dominant in the paint as I’ve seen him this year as far as just being very deliberate in his post catches, his post moves, very physical finishes. That was very encouraging for us particularly because Colorado State got size.”

Furstinger gave his teammates credit for his success on the floor. “Definitely playing our best basketball right now,” said Furstinger. “I feel like everyone is finding their role. We got a lot of scorers on this team, a lot of defenders, a lot of good players on this team.”

The Lobos clinched a first round bye in the upcoming Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas with their win against Colorado State Wednesday night. At 11-6 in league play, they are tied for third with Fresno State.

The Lobos can undo the tie and claim the third seed for the tournament with a win against the Bulldogs Saturday night at Dreamstyle Arena. The game has a 7 p.m. Mountain start time.