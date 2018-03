WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE)— More celebrities have been drawn to the White Sands National Monument.

Ozzy Osbourne’s children Jack and Kelly recently visited White Sands and captured their adventures on social media.

White Sands was the back drop for other celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Brad Pitt who had a GQ magazine photoshoot at the location last year.

