ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— New Mexico Game and Fish needs help finding poachers.

Game and Fish officers found three antelope shot and killed in Torrance County.

The antelope are believed to have been killed around Feb. 18 or 19.

Two of the animals were found between Willard and Encino while a third was found near Torrance County Road 41 and Highway 60.

A reward is being offered for any knowledge in the case, contact Game and Fish with any information.

