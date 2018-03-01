Murder victim’s sister: ‘I hope he rots in hell’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – She said she had to see the man accused of murdering her sister for herself. Inside a Metro courtroom, the sister of Zakaria Fry watched as her accused killer, James Knight faced a judge.

“I hope he rots in hell,” said Heather Patten.

Patten had strong words for the man accused of killing her sister, Zakaria Fry, and her sister’s 70 year-old roommate, Eugene Carrell Ray.

As she fought back tears, Patten said, “She will be missed. It’s been very hard.”

Police said James beat the two roommates to death at their home in Albuquerque before dumping their bodies on the side of a rural road in Stanley, New Mexico.

“I just want justice for my transgender sister,” said Patten.

Fry’s sister said she’d known for a long time her sister wasn’t coming home.

“I knew deep in my heart when I went to where his body was dumped, I had just a moment of release like he was there with me,” she said.

Patten said seeing Knight in court was the justice she’s been looking for.

“A blessing. I waited weeks. I knew who he was weeks ago, and I was waiting impatiently,” she said.

According to Fry’s childhood friend Madison Wilson, Fry is originally from Indiana. Wilson said she’s still in shock she’ll never see her childhood friend again.

“It’s hard thinking back… thinking I’m not going to have the chance to re-kindle the relationship that we had that was so great,” said Madison Wilson.

She said growing up, Zakaria was given a hard time about being a transgender woman.

“Being a transgender woman, I mean that’s hard, and she made sure people knew she didn’t care,” said Wilson.

James Knight was arrested Tuesday for concealing his identity. Then once he was booked at MDC, he was hit with charges for the murders of Zakaria Fry and Eugene Carrell Ray.

Police said Ray and Fry were living as roommates in a home in the Norhtheast Heights, when they suddenly went missing in January.

Knight was seen on surveillance using Ray’s credit card and driving his Mustang. Patten said she still trying to figure out how her sister knew Knight.

“He seems like my brother’s type, that he would date, so those are a lot of questions I have that are unanswered,” said Patten.

She said she’s confident her sister’s killer will pay for what he’s accused of.

“I will be at every court hearing until I get justice,” said Patten.

The judge in Metro Court did not release Knight on bond, as the state is filing paperwork to keep him in jail until his trial.

