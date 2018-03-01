A dry southwesterly flow will keep skies clear and temps well above average over the next few days. High will top out in the 60’s. By Sunday a storm system will pass to our north driving a cold front through the state. There will be a few snow showers over the northern mountains but no significant snow accumulations.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast
