March 1 Morning Rush: Man accused of Jeremiah Valencia’s murder heads to court

1. The man charged in the brutal torture and murder of a 13-year-old boy in Nambe is expected in court. Thomas Ferguson is facing a slew of charges relating to the murder of Jeremiah Valencia. Today he’s scheduled for his arraignment. Ferguson was the boyfriend of Valencia’s mother and is accused of badly beating the boy to death. A grand jury indicted Ferguson mid-February. Ferguson is facing 18 charges, all but one are felonies including first-degree murder.

2. The man accused of killing two roommates, then dumping their bodies is expected to appear in court. Police say the public helped them identify 32-year-old James Knight as the man was seen on surveillance video using a credit card from one of the victims. Police say Eugene Carrell Ray and Zakaria Fry disappeared on January 19. Earlier this month, police say Ray and Fry’s bodies were found wrapped in black trash bags off a rural road in Santa Fe County. This morning, Knight faces two open murder charges. Detectives are still trying to figure out a motive.

3. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky.

4. In the wake of the Florida school shooting, Rio Rancho Public Schools are holding a panel discussion with school officials, law enforcement, even members of the court system. This is all to discuss changes in school and student safety. A recent online post threatened a shooting at Rio Rancho High School, even naming two specific buildings. The discussion begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. Anyone attending must fill out a form to get their questions read.

5. Three UNM student journalists could be heading to Las Vegas. They are just $400 short of reaching their goal to cover their trip to Mountain West Basketball Tournament. A go-fund-me account was set up after the Daily Lobo couldn’t cover the cost. The goal is to raise $2,000 thousand. The Daily Lobo said it wants to make it clear that the money raised isn’t coming back to the paper, it’s going toward the reporters’ trip. The basketball tournament begins next week.

Morning’s Top Stories