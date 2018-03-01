Man pleads guilty to rape; sentenced to 15 years in prison

Related Coverage Albuquerque man accused of sexually assaulting woman in bathroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who assaulted a woman in a bathroom stall has been sentenced to nearly 15 years behind bars.

Thursday, Michael Chavez pleaded guilty to rape after he followed a woman into the bathroom of an office building near Carlisle and Candelaria.

The woman says he first peeped over the top of the stall at her before bursting in and assaulting her.

In court Thursday, the state read an emotional statement from the victim.

Judge Christina Jaramillo sentenced Chavez to 14-and-a-half of the 19 years he faced. He’ll have to register as a sex offender when he gets out.

