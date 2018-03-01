Man convicted in officer death sentenced on federal charges

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — An Ohio man who pleaded guilty in state court to killing a New Mexico police officer has been sentenced on federal firearms and carjacking charges related to the 2016 shooting case.

A judge sentenced 40-year-old Jesse Denver Hanes to life in prison Thursday on the federal charges in Las Cruces.

The federal sentencing comes after Hanes pleaded guilty last year in state court to first-degree murder in the death of Hatch Officer Jose Chavez. In the state’s case, a judge also ordered Hanes to serve a life term without the possibility of parole.

According to authorities, Hanes shot Chavez after the officer pulled over a vehicle with him and two others inside of it. Hanes then fled to an interstate rest area where he was accused of taking another car after shooting and injuring the driver.