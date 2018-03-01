Man charged with murder of Jeremiah Valencia expected in court Thursday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged in the brutal torture and murder of a 13- year-old boy in Nambe is expected in court.

Thomas Ferguson is facing a slew of charges. Wednesday, he is scheduled for his arraignment.

Ferguson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia.

A grand jury indicted Ferguson in mid-February on 18 charges, all but one are felonies including that first-degree murder charge, kidnapping, conspiracy, child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Ferguson is the boyfriend of Valencia’s mother.

He is accused of beating the boy in their Nambe home, keeping him locked up in a dog kennel and eventually burying his body near the highway.

Just this week new details emerged through search warrant affidavits that Valencia was also likely sexually assaulted and had possibly been burned.

Valencia’s mother, Tracy Pena and Ferguson’s son, Jordan Nunez are also charged in the murder for allegedly failing to stop it.

Ferguson’s arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Santa Fe District Court.

Tracy Pena’s case is expected to go before a grand jury March 6.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps