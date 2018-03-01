Local non-profit helps the community connect with causes they care about

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local non-profit ‘Albuquerque Involved’ helps the community connect effortlessly with causes they care about.

Albuquerque Involved serves those who want to connect with their community but who struggle to find the time or place to start. We make it easy for busy individuals and families to get involved in giving and service to nonprofits in our greater Albuquerque community. Our hope is for members to find agencies that ignite their passion and inspire them to get Involved in those nonprofits directly.

Share Your Care Adult Day Services provides a healthy place for an adult to be during the day if they are unable to be alone with their family works or needs time to run errands. Share Your Care is not a nursing facility or an in-home care that may isolate people from others. Their programs include customized activities to keep your loved one active and in good spirits.

Saturday, March 3rd from 9- 11 am Storehouse Neighborhood Mobile Pantry

The Storehouse is New Mexico’s largest food pantry. The Storehouse became a non-profit organization in 1976 with one specific mission: to help New Mexicans solve their food insecurities regardless of race, faith, age, gender or disability. Hunger has increased rapidly over the years, and as of now, Storehouse has almost 50,000 customers. The Storehouse provides free food to people who are struggling and relies entirely on donations and volunteers in its mission.

On the first Saturday of every month, the Storehouse fixed food pantry location will be closed to allow the staff to facilitate the Storehouse Neighborhood Mobile Pantry at the Westside Community Center from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Volunteers should arrive at the Mobile Pantry between 8:00 AM and 8:30 AM and should expect to stay until about 12:00 PM. Volunteers should wear comfortable clothes and closed-toe shoes. Kids 10+ are welcome to volunteer.

Sunday, March 11th from 4 pm to 6 pm Ronald McDonald House Guest Chef

Volunteer to help us prepare a meal for the guests at Ronald McDonald House. Kids over age 10 welcome.

Ronald McDonald House is the cornerstone program of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of New Mexico. The 30-bedroom lodging facility offers temporary lodging and services for families with ill children being treated in the metro Albuquerque area. Since 1982, the House has served more than 40,000 families. The House helps reduce family stress while their child is in medical treatment and keeps them together in a home environment, supporting their physical and emotional needs while their children heal.

