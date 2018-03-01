Local high schoolers spearhead food pantry project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local high school students are doing their part to fight hunger in New Mexico.

Key Club members at Albuquerque’s Early College Academy created a food pantry for Eugene Field Elementary School.

The high schoolers decorated an old locker then collected donations to keep the pantry stocked.

“I think it’s very rewarding especially to see the smiles on their faces as they realize they’re going to be able to come to school and get the snack and be fed for the day and have the nutrients that they need,” student McKenna Gold said.

The Key Club says generous donations from local businesses will keep the pantry going and allow students to pick one snack each morning.

