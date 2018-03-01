Local child Psychiatrist shares important tips to protect children from sexual predators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local child Psychiatrist Dr. Chandra Cullen shares important tips to protect children from sexual predators and offers signs to be wary of.

In the wake of national headlines brimming with stories of child abusers, KRQE sits down with a prominent local child Psychiatrist to help parents understand why sex abuse victims — especially kids — don’t speak up, and what signs to look for.

Associate Professor for Psychiatry Dr. Chandra Cullen discusses how parents can protect their children from falling victim to predators like Larry Nassar, the U.S. gymnastics physician accused of molesting child athletes in his care….how such a circumstance might have happened….and why kids might not want to talk about it. Dr. Cullen shares how to maintain an open dialogue with kids, what signs a child victim might show under those circumstances, and more.