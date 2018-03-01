Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky. Today will feature plenty of sunshine with no significant shot at rain or snow. Breezy conditions will linger over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains while the rest of us see lighter winds. High pressure building over the area will help warm temperatures near seasonal averages in most locales — expect widespread 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will top out above normal in most locations as we climb well into the 50s and 60s statewdie. Sunshine will once again dominate over the area with no significant rain or snow expected. Breezy to windy conditions will continue over portions of northeast NM — a FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for northeast NM Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND: A storm system tracking north will be close enough to allow for a shot at rain or snow for areas near the northern stateline… but not close enough for statewide rain chances. Southern Colorado, Northern Mountains and northwest NM will have the potential for a few spotty to scattered showers… but the rest of us will get hit with strong winds and increased fire danger. Afternoon temperatures will drop behind an attached cold front — expect Sunday’s temps to be around 5°-10° cooler than Saturday.