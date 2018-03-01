Daevon Vigilant has moves on and off the field

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Daevon Vigilant is a red shirt freshman running back that is heading into next year’s Lobo Football season. Vigilant has been at UNM for two years, but in both of those years he has suffered from knee injuries. Including his latest injury in the 2017 season, where Daevon hurt his knee in the season opener against Abilene Christian.

So, with two red-shirt seasons and a lot of time to reflect, Vigilant is now focused on a full recovery and a comeback for the upcoming football season.

“It made me work harder, it made me see things differently. You know, because football isn’t everything but it made me want it more. Mentally I think I have improved, I see the game different now and I’m just trying to take things slow. I can’t rush, I need to have patience, because two years is a long time,” said UNM Running back Daevon Vigilant.

Daevon is doing whatever it takes to strengthen his knee and stay healthy for next season and he is even taking up new workouts to help him get stronger.

“When I was little there were a lot of coaches trying to make me take ballet that was odd and I couldn’t do it. Since being out two years I thought, might as well try something different. So far it’s been helping. My knee isn’t bothering me at all. So, I can’t complain really,” said Vigilant.

Ballet is something that Daevon believes has helped him get his knee into better shape. It is a great workout for football players though, as it is great for improving balance, lateral movement, footwork, coordination, timing, leg and core strength, and most importantly, flexibility.

“Ballet is hard, I am not going to lie. It’s hard but it is worth it at the end of the day. You know, I can tell I am more explosive now than I was, and just getting more flexible in my joints. So, everything is going real smooth right now,” said Vigilant.