Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A slow warm up will begin this afternoon with the winds starting to kick-up out of the southwest.

These southerly winds will really pick up in intensity starting tomorrow afternoon. These dry, warm winds will elevate the fire danger across northeastern New Mexico tomorrow.

Red Flag Warnings have been posted for places like Raton and Las Vegas for Friday afternoon. This means you shouldn’t do any outdoor burning.

The winds will then continue to strengthen across eastern New Mexico on Saturday ahead of a storm system that will mostly pass to our north.

The storm system will spark some light to moderate rain and snow showers across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Southern Colorado’s mountains could pick up 2″-4″ while the Northern Mountains could see a dusting to an inch or two from Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Most of New Mexico will contend with high wind gusts on Sunday afternoon as the storm system passes with slightly cooler temperatures.