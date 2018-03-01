Bulletproof backpacks, accessory sales on the rise after Florida school shooting

TROY, M.I. (KRQE)–Sales of bulletproof backpacks and accessories have skyrocketed in February in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

The website, bulletsafe.com says sales of its backpack inserts jumped 450 percent in the days following the massacre, leaving the company without inventory until June.

Bulletsafe’s CEO and president Tom Nardone first created the bulletproof backpack inserts for his own children before crowdfunding his creation on Indiegogo.

The company’s website cautions that no material is ever 100 percent bulletproof.

