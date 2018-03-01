Benefits Reading Aloud

We know that kids love it when their parents read aloud to them. Thursday, which happens to be “Read Across American Day,” comes a new study that shows positive changes in the brains of children with daily reading 30-minutes a day.

That study finds as many as 3.4 million babies are being deprived of early brain development because they are not read aloud to every day.

Albuquerque Public Schools has partnered with KRQE Cares. Storytime in the park takes place in June in Tower Park.

APS resource teacher Dale Hagin cites a study which shows reading changes the brain in just nine days with a half hour of reading each day.