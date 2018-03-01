ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. APS National Read To Your Kids Day highlights a critical need for children.

Fewer than 15 percent of parents are taking advantage of a key opportunity in their child’s development by spending 15 minutes a day reading aloud from birth, according to a new survey to be released on March 2. That means as many as 3.4 million babies are missing out on a basic building block for brain development. Conducted by YouGov for Read Aloud 15 MINUTES, the survey finds that fewer than half (42 percent) of parents read aloud to their children every day, and only 30 percent do so for at least 15 minutes. Reading aloud plays a vital role in a child’s brain development, cultivating the language and literacy skills necessary for school readiness.

While the survey shows more parents are reading aloud daily to their children from birth, a startling number (66 percent) of them stop once the child reaches school age (6-8). An inability to read well hinders a child’s education, and kindergarten readiness is in a crisis; in many states, more than one in four children begin kindergarten without the proper language skills. Additionally, by third grade, when there is a shift from learning to read to reading to learn, many children will be left behind if they do not continue to improve their reading skills – many of which come from parents reading to and with them. On Read Across America Day (March 2) and as part of Read Aloud Month (March), Read Aloud 15 MINUTES is bringing together a diverse coalition of national partners and more than 10,000 grassroots partners in all 50 states to raise awareness among millions of parents and caregivers nationwide to read aloud to their children starting at birth and continuing until age 8.

To learn more or to participate in March Read Aloud Month, visit www.readaloud.org