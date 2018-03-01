Albuquerque Police: 2 grenades found during traffic stop

By Published:
Douglas Meyer
Douglas Meyer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traffic stop turned into a huge scene after police discovered the driver had two grenades.

According to the criminal complaint, 39-year-old Douglas Meyer ran a red light on University and Indian School on Thursday.

Meyer pulled into the parking lot next to the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center. The officer discovered he had a suspended license and the license plate on the SUV was stolen.

Meyer was placed in handcuffs. When officers checked the vehicle they found a shotgun and two grenades.

The bomb squad came in and about an hour later cleared the scene.

Police were unable to determine whether the grenades were real, but they will be destroyed.

Meyer is a felon, so he was charged with having the gun.

