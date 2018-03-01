Albuquerque high schoolers gather for safety forum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday night, student leaders from three Albuquerque high schools also took up the issue of school safety.

Students from West Mesa, Atrisco Heritage Academy and Rio Grande hosted a forum at West Mesa High School.

They say the wanted to talk with other concerned students, and find ways to have their voices heard without walking out of class.

“I really want students to know if they are feeling lost or depressed, or if they feel like harming themselves or others that they have people to talk to,” said Levi Bernal-Lucero, West Mesa High student.

State legislatures, school principals and other district administrators were at Thursday’s forum.

