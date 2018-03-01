Albuquerque high schoolers gather for safety forum

By Published: Updated:
APS West Mesa High School
APS West Mesa High School (Carey Olson KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday night, student leaders from three Albuquerque high schools also took up the issue of school safety.

Students from West Mesa, Atrisco Heritage Academy and Rio Grande hosted a forum at West Mesa High School.

They say the wanted to talk with other concerned students, and find ways to have their voices heard without walking out of class.

“I really want students to know if they are feeling lost or depressed, or if they feel like harming themselves or others that they have people to talk to,” said Levi Bernal-Lucero, West Mesa High student.

State legislatures, school principals and other district administrators were at Thursday’s forum.

______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s