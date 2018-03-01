3 Dallas Cowboys named Hall of Fame 2018 semifinalists

Three former Cowboy greats are among the final 27 to become hall of famers in 2018.

Cornerback Everson Walls, Receiver Terrell Owens, and coach Jimmy Johnson were named semifinalists Tuesday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2018.

Walls, who played for Dallas from 1981-89, is one of just two players to lead the NFL in interceptions in three different seasons. He’s also a four-time pro-bowler as a Cowboy.

The flamboyant T.O. was a finalist a year ago, and voiced his disapproval for not being selected. He had three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving in his three years in Big D.

Johnson was a semifinalist for 2017, and has been one a total of five times previously. He helped ignite the Cowboys team of 90’s, leading them to two of their three super bowl titles in that decade.

Modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2018 also include two players with Houston ties. Take a look at the full list below:

(Number of times the individual has been named a semifinalist in parentheses)

Steve Atwater, S — 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets (7)

Ronde Barber, CB/S — 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1)

Tony Boselli, OT — 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (3)

Isaac Bruce, WR — 1994-2007 L.A./St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers (4)

LeRoy Butler, S — 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers (1)

Don Coryell, Coach — 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers (10)

Roger Craig, RB — 1983-1990 San Francisco 49ers, 1991 L.A. Raiders, 1992-93 Minnesota Vikings (10)

Brian Dawkins, S — 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos (2)

Alan Faneca, G — 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals (3)

Torry Holt, WR — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars (4)

Steve Hutchinson, G — 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans (1)

Joe Jacoby, OT — 1981-1993 Washington Redskins (8)

Edgerrin James, RB — 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks (4)

Jimmy Johnson, Coach — 1989-1993 Dallas Cowboys, 1996-99 Miami Dolphins (5)

Ty Law, CB — 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos (4)

Ray Lewis, LB — 1996-2012 Baltimore Ravens (1)

John Lynch, FS — 1993-2003 Tampa Bay, 2004-07 Denver (6)

Kevin Mawae, C/G — 1994-97 Seattle, 1998-2005 NY Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee (4)

Karl Mecklenburg, LB — 1983-1994 Denver (7)

Randy Moss, WR — 1998-2004, 2010 Minnesota Vikings, 2005-06 Oakland Raiders, 2007-2010 New England Patriots, 2010 Tennessee Titans, 2012 San Francisco 49ers (1)

Leslie O’Neal, DE — 1986, 1988-1995 San Diego Chargers, 1996-1997 St. Louis Rams, 1998-1999 Kansas City Chiefs (1)

Terrell Owens, WR — 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals (3)

Simeon Rice, DE — 1996-2000 Arizona Cardinals, 2001-06 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2007 Denver Broncos, 2007 Indianapolis Colts (1)

Richard Seymour, DE/DT — 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders (1)

Brian Urlacher, LB — 2000-2012 Chicago Bears (1)

Everson Walls, CB — 1981-89 Dallas Cowboys, 1990-92 New York Giants, 1992-93 Cleveland Browns (1)

Hines Ward, WR — 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers (2)

Contributor Finalist

Bobby Beathard, general manager/personnel administrator

Senior Finalists

Robert Brazile, LB — 1975-1984 Houston Oilers

Jerry Kramer, G — 1958-1968 Green Bay Packers