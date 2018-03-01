2018 National Fiery Foods & Barbeque Show

New Mexicans are gearing up for the 2018 National Fiery Foods and Barbeque Show. The event runs from March 2-4 at Sandia Resort and Casino.

The Fiery Foods Festival will feature a 505 Food Fight tournament for charity to help New Mexico Children.

Vendors from across the country will be in attendance. The show is open to the general public and trade (wholesale) buyers.

Show hours are:

Friday, March 2

11am-4pm: trade only

4pm-8pm: trade and general public

Saturday, March 3

9am-11am: trade only

11am-7pm: trade and general public

Sunday, March 4

10am-6pm: trade and general public

Tickets for the Fiery Foods Show are $15 for adults and $5 for youth 18 and younger.

For more information, click here.