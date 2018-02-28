Video follows course of annual Bataan Memorial Death March

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE. N.M. (KRQE) – Runners planning to participate in the annual Bataan Memorial Death March run can get a fast-paced review of the course.

White Sands Missile Range has released a video following the 26.2-mile course, with a map showing water points along the way.

So far, a record-breaking 74,000 people have signed up for this year’s event, which is set for March 25.

The run honors the world war two soldiers who were forced to march through 60 miles of jungle to Japanese prison camps.

The deadline to register is March 4.

