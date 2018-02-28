Valley High wrestling coach fired after he and son face battery charges

Related Coverage Brawl breaks out between parents at State Wrestling Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More trouble is emerging from the State Wrestling Tournament. First, KRQE News 13 reported about the brawl in the stands, now a coach and his son are charged for attacking a ref and an opponent on the floor.

Albuquerque Public Schools said Bart Lujan has been the head wrestling coach at Valley High School since 2014. However, at the Santa Ana Star Center on Feb. 17, Lujan got handsy with a referee at the State Wrestling Championships.

According to a Rio Rancho Police report, Lujan pushed a referee after he thought he made a bad call during his son’s wrestling match. The report also said his son Abran Lujan punched his opponent from Rio Grande High twice in the face leaving him with a broken nose. Police said it happened when Abran went to shake hands with the other student.

Both father and son were charged. Bart Lujan was charged with battery on a sports official and Abran was charged with aggravated battery.

The tournament was marred with other problems when a St. Pius mom went after a Belen mother after their sons match.

“I’ve never had a parent come at me like that,” said Robyn Robinson after the attack earlier in February.

That mother spoke to KRQE News 13 and said it was mayhem in the crowd. A Belen coach was even hit in the head with a rock outside the arena.

The New Mexico Activities Association, which hosts the tournament, declined to comment on the incident. A spokesperson said it isn’t involved in disciplining coaches and students.

However, NMAA did release a video in the fall targeting parent conduct at sporting events, saying bad behavior isn’t tolerated. It was part of their “Compete with Class” initiative.

APS said Bart Lujan was initially brought on as a volunteer wrestling coach in 2010. The spokesperson said after the incident at the tournament, Lujan met with Valley High School’s principal and the athletic director and was told he could no longer be a coach.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Bart Lujan, he declined to comment. The athletic director at Valley High School has not returned our calls.

