UNM students celebrate university’s 129th birthday

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A big celebration was held at the University of New Mexico on Wednesday.

UNM marked 129 years of educating students with a giant birthday party.

Students and staff gathered in the Student Union Building to celebrate with activities, music and of course, birthday cake.

“It really means a lot for me to be a Lobo, and to see all the students around here are just so about being a Lobo, and it just warms my heart to see how much students really care about this university,” student body president Noah Brooks said.

Also in attendance was the university’s new president Garnett Stokes. She officially takes office Thursday, March 1.

