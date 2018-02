ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Police Department says it happened at a trailer park near San Pedro and San Antonio around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say paramedics rushed two people to UNM Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the pair is stable and are expected to survive.

There is no other information at this time.

