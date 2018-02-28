This week in Albuquerque is filled with fiery foods, boxing, and Restaurant Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week in Albuquerque is filled with fiery foods, boxing, and Albuquerque Restaurant Week!

1. Albuquerque Restaurant Week

Details: Albuquerque Restaurant Week returns for its 9th year in 2018! Delicious, three-course prix-fixe dinners are priced at just $15, $25, $35, or $45 per person, depending upon the restaurant. Many restaurants will offer value-priced lunches as well. Some of the participating restaurants include Zacatecas Tacos + Tequila, Artichoke Café, MÁS Tapas y Vino, Farm & Table, Zinc Wine Bar & Bistro and more!

Date and Time: Sunday – March 11, times vary by restaurant

Location: Varies

Price: Varies per restaurant, ranging from $15-$45/person

Click here for more information

2. 30th Annual National Fiery Foods & Barbeque Show

Details: The National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show celebrates it’s 30th anniversary this year. It is the largest and most visited show about spicy foods and barbecue in the world. Over 200 booths filled with more than 1,000 products related to chili peppers. Enjoy samples of spicy foods, plus find great books, clothing and decorator items.

Date and Time: Friday 4-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 11am-6pm

Location: Sandia Resort & Casino

Price: $15

Click here for more information

3. USA Boxing Western Elite Qualifier & Regional Open Championship

Details: Come watch boxers of all ages compete at the 2018 Western Qualifier at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The responsibility of USA Boxing is not only to produce Olympic gold but also oversee and govern every aspect of amateur boxing in the United States.

Date and Time: Tuesday – March 10, times vary

Location: Albuquerque Convention Center

Price: $10-$20

Click here for more information

EXPO New Mexico Flea Market

Details: The Expo New Mexico Flea Market features all the flavors of New Mexico – jewelry, food and furniture. If you’re looking for that special treasure, chances are, you’ll find it this weekend at the Expo New Mexico Flea Market. From jewelry to auto parts, fresh fruits and vegetables, music, clothing, the Flea Market has it all!

Date and Time: Saturday and Sunday, weekly 7am-3pm

Location: Expo New Mexico

Price: $1

Click here for more information

5. DREAM Spring Dance Concert 2018

Details: The Public Academy for Performing Arts (PAPA) presents Dream, its annual spring dance concert featuring beginning to pre-professional ballet, contemporary, flamenco, hip-hop, jazz, and musical theatre dance students from grades 6-12. Approximate length of the event is two hours.

Date and Time: Thursday and Friday, 7pm

Location: National Hispanic Cultural Center

Price: $7-$17

Click here for more information

6. March Madness Flower Show

Details: Visit the Botanic Garden’s Mediterranean Conservatory which will be blooming, regardless of the mad weather outside, with colorful Asiatic and Oriental lilies and white cyclamen.

Date and Time: Now – March 31, 9am-4pm

Location: ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens

Price: Included with regular admission

Click here for more information

7. Stories in the Sky: Three Little Pigs

Details: Stories, songs, movement and crafts for our youngest explorers. Ideal for ages up to 6 years old, but all are welcome! Two sessions every Wednesday Today’s theme: Our special guest is The Growing Stage, which will present excerpts of The Three Little Pigs, The Musical.

Date and Time: Today 11-11:45am

Location: Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum

Price: Free

Click here for more information