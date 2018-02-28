The Baca Family Historical Project Raises Awareness on NM’s Rare Medical Mystery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Baca Family Historical Project Raises Awareness on New Mexico’s Rare Medical Mystery

February 28, 2018, will be the eleventh international Rare Disease Day. Rare Disease Day is held on the last day of February every year to raise awareness of rare diseases. A disease or disorder is defined as rare in the USA when it affects fewer than 200,000 Americans at any given time.

In New Mexico alone, the Baca Family Historical Project estimates 1 in 50 (compared to 1 in 500 nationwide) native New Mexico Hispanics may be affected with the Common Hispanic Mutation, a rare genetic disorder causing weakened capillaries in the brain. This genetic mutation causes cerebral cavernous angiomas which can cause many neurological deficits and even sudden death making it difficult to diagnose. There is no cure.

To increase awareness of the Common Hispanic Mutation, The Baca Family Historical Project announces its spring conference series scheduled for Albuquerque, May 18, and Los Lunas, May 19, 2018. The topic of the conference is “Living With Cerebral Cavernous Angiomas – New Mexico’s Medical Mystery.” More conferences will be scheduled as funding and sponsorships become available. Other potential 2018 conference sites include Las Cruces, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Taos.

The genetic disorder is linked to New Mexico’s founding family Cristobal Baca II and his wife Ana Maria Lara who settled New Mexico in the 1600s. Because the mutation does not skip generations, it continues to be passed on from one generation to another for the last 417 years. Each child of an affected parent has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the illness.

The Baca Family Historical Project has received a $20K match grant from the Julian Grace Foundation. This is an opportunity to double your giving by contributing to the project or by offering a conference sponsorship. For more information about the Baca Family Historical Project, visit our website at bacafamily.org.

The Baca Family Historical Project is an initiative of Angioma Alliance.

The conferences are FREE and they offer free DNA testing for individuals who meet the criteria – direct descendants of Cristobal Baca II and his wife, Ana Lara.

Albuquerque Conference – May 18, at Botts Hall Special Collections Library.

Los Lunas Conference – May 19 at NM Railway Station.

