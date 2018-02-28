Suspect shot by BCSO deputies makes first court appearance

By Published:
Adrian Chacon
Adrian Chacon

ALBUQUERQUE,N .M. (KRQE) – The suspect shot by Bernalillo County deputies last week is out of the hospital and in jail.

Adrian Chacon, 28, made his first appearance in court Wednesday for aggravated assault on a peace officer and other charges.

Chacon allegedly took deputies on chase from the CNM South Valley campus in a stolen truck. Deputies say a sergeant opened fire when Chacon slammed into his police vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, during the chase Chacon stay locked up until trial a district judge will decide if that’s appropriate at a later date.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s