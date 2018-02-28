Suspect shot by BCSO deputies makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE,N .M. (KRQE) – The suspect shot by Bernalillo County deputies last week is out of the hospital and in jail.

Adrian Chacon, 28, made his first appearance in court Wednesday for aggravated assault on a peace officer and other charges.

Chacon allegedly took deputies on chase from the CNM South Valley campus in a stolen truck. Deputies say a sergeant opened fire when Chacon slammed into his police vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, during the chase Chacon stay locked up until trial a district judge will decide if that’s appropriate at a later date.

