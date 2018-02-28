Survey reveals excessive television streaming negatively impacts health

This Monday, July 17, 2017, photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix Inc. reports earnings, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study has revealed that overindulging on your favorite television series may have a negative impact on your health.

The research comes from the site Patient.Info and reveals in their study that binge-watching a television show could be detrimental to your health.

In a survey of 2,000 people that watched an entire series, people between the ages of 18 to 24 were five times more likely to feel lonely and three times more likely to feel depressed.

In a time when viewers are able to stream television and have almost unlimited access to movies and programs, more people are choosing this option as a means of instant gratification.

After finishing a favorite show, study participants have also reported feelings of anxiety.

This is thought to occur because, during a show binge, viewers may avoid their real-life problems or relationships.

