Study finds e-cigarettes puts smokers at risk for heart attacks

SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (KRQE)— A new study led by UC San Francisco finds the use of e-cigarettes daily doubles a smoker’s risk for a heart attack.

Their research shows heart disease is the number one killer of smokers.

While they may not be as dangerous as actual cigarettes, they still pose a significant risk.

A common belief is that the vapor released from e-cigarettes is not as harmful as cigarette smoke, however, it still releases toxins into the body.

According to the study, e-cigarettes still expose users to carcinogens and particles that have been known to increase cardiovascular risks.

