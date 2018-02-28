Student reporters from UNM raising money to fund Lobo basketball coverage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three student reporters are trying to get to Las Vegas and they’re asking people to help fund their Lobo basketball coverage.

Cameron Goeldner and Matthew Narvaiz are sports reporters for the Daily Lobo. Their Sports Editor is Robert Maler, and all three are students at the University of New Mexico.

“I’m still in college. I’m trying to get experience. I want to get that on my resume,” Narvaiz said.

Narvaiz is referring to the Mountain West men’s and women’s basketball tournament coming up next week.

“After missing it last year and seeing how much of a hole that created with content, we wanted to make sure that wasn’t going to happen again,” Maler said.

The publication has been around since 1895. It’s independent from the university, meaning it generates a majority of its funds from advertisements.

Advertising Coordinator Daven Quelle said it receives around $50,000 to $60,000 each year from student fees.

According to Quelle, because of its tight budget, the Daily Lobo couldn’t afford to pay for the students’ trip so they could cover the tournament like it has in past years.

“We received the decision that we weren’t going to have enough money to send the sports desk on Friday,” Maler said. “We decided we weren’t going to take no for an answer. We were going to try and get there anyway we could.”

So, Goeldner started a GoFundMe this weekend. Their goal? $2,000.

The Daily Lobo said it wants to make it clear that the money raised isn’t coming back to the paper, it’s going toward the reporters’ trip.

However, the newspaper will be using their reporting.

“We want to be as professional as possible with the publication we’re putting out here and the best way for us to do that is to have boots on the ground,” Goeldner said.

