ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— You can catch a glimpse of the progress being made at the BioPark’s Penguin Chill Exhibit.

The BioPark has posted two construction time lapses of work being done over the last 14 months.

The exhibit will be home to three species of penguins and it will have the largest interactive educational area of any habitat at the BioPark.

Penguin Chill is expected to open in April.

