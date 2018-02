RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)— The Rio Rancho Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

Police say James Tenorio was last seen leaving his group home on Darlene near 2nd Street and Unser in Rio Rancho around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers believe the 55-year-old is in danger if not found.

Tenorio was wearing a light brown jacket and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

