Santa Fe school board votes to support walkout protesting gun violence

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)— Santa Fe schools are supporting participation in an upcoming walkout to protest gun violence.

The school board voted 4-1 to approve a resolution to support student and staff in a national walkout on March 14.

The board made the decision after emotional testimonies from students who discussed their fear of being killed in class after a string of school shootings including the incident in Florida.

The full Santa Fe Public Schools board meeting can be viewed below.

