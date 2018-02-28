Santa Fe school board votes to support walkout protesting gun violence

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)— Santa Fe schools are supporting participation in an upcoming walkout to protest gun violence.

The school board voted 4-1 to approve a resolution to support student and staff in a national walkout on March 14.

The board made the decision after emotional testimonies from students who discussed their fear of being killed in class after a string of school shootings including the incident in Florida.

The full Santa Fe Public Schools board meeting can be viewed below.

