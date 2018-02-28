Public defenders in accused cop killer Davon Lymon case dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are some big changes in the case of accused cop killer Davon Lymon.

Just weeks before his murder trial is set to begin, his public defenders are being removed from the case.

Judge Briana Zamora recently ruled to disqualify the public defenders in the case.

The state brought up there was a conflict of interest in the case because the Law Offices of the Public Defender represented a key witness for the state during a federal trial for Davon Lymon.

Lymon is charged with the murder of Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster in 2015 during a traffic stop.

Lymon has already been convicted in federal court for having the gun used to kill Officer Webster that day.

The state plans on using testimony from Savannah Garcia, who they say was on the back of the motorcycle that night.

Garcia was represented by the public defender’s office in the federal case when she testified against Lymon saying she witnessed the shooting.

However, Lymon’s attorneys now claim another woman Tiana Lozoya was actually on the back of the motorcycle.

They also argue the state knew about the representation of Garcia for more than a year and should have raised concerns earlier.

Lymon’s upcoming trial in district court is for the actual murder of Officer Webster.

It is unclear who will take over Lymon’s defense or whether this change will cause delays in the trial.

The Attorney General’s office says they will continue preparing for the trial which was set to begin next month.

A status conference with the new council is set for March 6.

